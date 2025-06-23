Local

Frontier flight makes safe return to Atlanta after mid-air oil warning

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
Frontier plane
Frontier Airlines (Laser1987/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Orlando was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday evening after the crew noticed an oil warning light shortly after takeoff.

Flight 3508, an Airbus A320, took off from Atlanta but turned around and landed safely around 8:15 p.m. as a precaution. No injuries were reported, and the aircraft returned without incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the cause of the warning light. In the meantime, Frontier Airlines worked to accommodate passengers and ensure they reached their final destination.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

