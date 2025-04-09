Local

Frontier flight from Atlanta evacuated after ‘beeping noise’ heard from cargo hold

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight from Atlanta to Washington, D.C. were evacuated after a “beeping noise” was heard in the cargo hold on Wednesday afternoon.

Frontier Flight 4708 departed from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport just after 12:30 p.m. heading to Washington Dulles International Airport.

Airline officials said the beeping noise was first heard during the flight.

After arriving in Washington, D.C., the plane was parked away from the main terminal to undergo a security check as a precaution, officials add.

