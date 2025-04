ATLANTA, GA — Friday marks 57 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis on Thursday, April 4, 1968.

President Lyndon B. Johnson addressed the nation that night. “I ask every citizen to reject the blind violence that has struck Dr. King who lived by non-violence.”

The King family marked today’s anniversary with a wreath-laying ceremony at the King Center at 3:30 p.m.

There’s also a candlelight observance at Ebenezer Baptist Church.