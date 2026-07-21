Fox Theatre launches yearlong campaign celebrating Latino artists

ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre is launching a year-long community engagement campaign focused on Atlanta’s Latino and Hispanic community.

The campaign includes more than 150 shows, many featuring Latino artists, along with outreach efforts designed to connect with Spanish-speaking audiences.

Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Vosmeier said the campaign reflects the Fox Theatre’s long-standing connection to the Atlanta community.

“We’ve created a campaign that tells our story and reaches out to our community as a whole, but specifically speaking to our Latino/Hispanic community,” Vosmeier said.

The Fox Theatre reopened in 1975 after the Atlanta community raised millions of dollars to save the historic venue following its closure in 1974.

“We have always been so proud of our community connection to the city of Atlanta,” Vosmeier said.

Vosmeier said the Fox is also planning programming that specifically highlights Latino artists.

“We are looking at programming that would speak specifically to our Latino community,” Vosmeier said.

The campaign will include Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club, which is scheduled to perform at the Fox Theatre in late October.

The Fox Theatre also offers an interactive school program through its Fox Gives community outreach initiative, bringing the theater’s history into classrooms in both English and Spanish.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.