Local

Four people shot at Summerhill apartment complex, investigation underway

By WSB Radio News Staff
Police tape at a crime scene.
Shooting investigation (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Four people were shot overnight at a gated apartment complex in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.

The gunfire erupted at the Martin Street Plaza Apartments, where witnesses say they ran for cover after hearing multiple shots. Officers responded to the scene and found four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

The conditions of the victims have not yet been released. Detectives remained at the complex working to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

So far, police have not provided information about potential suspects or a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!