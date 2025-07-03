Four people shot at Summerhill apartment complex, investigation underway

ATLANTA — Four people were shot overnight at a gated apartment complex in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.

The gunfire erupted at the Martin Street Plaza Apartments, where witnesses say they ran for cover after hearing multiple shots. Officers responded to the scene and found four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

The conditions of the victims have not yet been released. Detectives remained at the complex working to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

So far, police have not provided information about potential suspects or a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing.