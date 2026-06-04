Local

Four people arrested after two sisters shot in southwest Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Atlanta Police Department (WSB-TV)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after two sisters were shot during a dispute in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a report of persons shot near the 1800 block of Myrtle Drive around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the two women with gunshot wounds.

One victim suffered a graze wound to the left foot and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The second victim had a gunshot wound to her left forearm and declined medical transport.

Their identities were not released.

“Preliminary investigation indicates two adult siblings were involved in a large dispute involving several individuals in the complex,” Atlanta police said. “During the dispute, a small gray vehicle arrived, occupied by a female identified as the ex-girlfriend of one of the males involved. After a verbal dispute over property, the ex-girlfriend began leaving the location. As the vehicle drove away, her alleged brother fired multiple shots from inside the vehicle toward the crowd.”

Shortly after the shooting, officers responded to a shots fired call on Venetian Drive where the suspect vehicle and its three occupants, including the ex-girlfriend and the alleged shooter, were detained on scene.

A fourth man was also detained on an unrelated warrant, according to investigators.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer



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