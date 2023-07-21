Forsyth County water plant loses power, officials say to use water for emergencies only

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County officials are urging residents to use water for emergency purposes only Friday.

The Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer says severe storms that rolled through the area on Thursday caused power outages at the water plant. This caused the plant to temporarily lose the ability to produce water.

“As such, we request that all water use be limited to emergency purposes only while we wait for power to be restored and can resume water production,” officials wrote in a statement.

No boil water advisory has been issued. The county says it will post updates on its social media pages.

Forsyth County was one of the counties hit the most by severe storms on Thursday. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatchers received nearly 500 weather-related calls

