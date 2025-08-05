Forsyth County HVAC technician faces felony charges after stealing jewelry from elderly woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — An HVAC technician in Forsyth County is facing felony charges after investigators say he stole jewelry from a Cumming renter and quickly pawned it.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Shafer is charged with felony theft and elder exploitation. The case began when a local woman reported her gold and diamond wedding rings missing from her dresser drawer a week after Shafer visited her apartment for a service call.

Detectives obtained Shafer’s information from his employer and traced the missing rings to a pawn shop just three miles from his home. He was arrested at his now-former job and taken into custody.

Deputies say the rings were returned to the woman just in time eight days before she and her husband celebrated their wedding anniversary.

