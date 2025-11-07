Local

Forsyth County commission extends moratorium on residential rezonings

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — The Forsyth County commission extends a moratorium on residential rezonings for another 180 days as the county deals with explosive growth.

“Particularly up on the north side right now, we’re definitely feeling the pain of some of the transportation projects that need to get done before we can let a lot of development continue to happen again,” Commissioner Kerry Hill said.

Hill and others expressed support for the continued pause until early May, although they could lift it sooner.

The Forsyth County school board initially requested a 6-month pause on re-zoning due to overcrowded schools.

