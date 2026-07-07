Former youth leaders pitch mobile shower program for DeKalb’s homeless community

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Former members of DeKalb County’s Youth Commission have successfully pitched a proposal that could expand services for people experiencing homelessness.

Former Youth Commission member and current Board of Commissioners intern Jabarii Burgess urged the board’s Finance Committee to support a six-month pilot mobile shower program known as “Dignity on Wheels.”

“56% of the unhoused population has no access to a shower. 27% cite lack of transport to hygiene services as the primary obstacle to this issue,” Burgess said.

Burgess said the program would provide more than showers.

“Hygiene doesn’t end at just showers. The mobile barber service utilizes volunteer barbers to cut the hair of the homeless. It’s a small part that fits into the overall cause but can aid in reintegration,” Burgess said.

Board of Commissioners summer intern Charlaye Davis said the proposal would pilot the program for six months, four days a week, at three locations.

“What we are asking for is a practical evidence based step that restores dignity, improves public health, and connects people to services that already exist but aren’t always accessible,” Davis said.

Burgess also said the existing nonprofit mobile services have already built trust within the community.

“People are using the mobile services because there is already an established sense of trust which is why expanding the program is so important,” Burgess said.

The Finance Committee unanimously voted to propose the “Dignity on Wheels” pilot as a 2027 budget amendment. The proposal could be funded through DeKalb County’s dedicated affordable housing fund.

The proposal comes as DeKalb County has announced several new measures to support people experiencing homelessness, including a new day center in south DeKalb offering housing assistance, workforce development and behavioral health services.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.