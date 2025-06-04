Former Walton County deputy charged after assaulting three women at state office

COBB COUNTY, GA — A former Walton County sheriff’s deputy is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly assaulting three women including two certified police officers, at a state law enforcement office in Cobb County.

Authorities say Alex Ross became physically violent Monday while visiting the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) office in Austell to inquire about his certification. He reportedly became upset over information he was given and began attacking staff members.

“He had been there at Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council inquiring about his POST certification,” said Austell Police Lt. Tim Allen. “Wasn’t happy apparently with something that was told, so he punched one of the staff members, which happened to be a certified police officer.”

According to police, Ross punched two peace officers and a civilian employee, and at one point attempted to grab an officer’s firearm. One of the victims sustained a fractured facial bone. All three women are expected to recover.

Lt. Allen said responding officers heard screams for help before taking Ross into custody. Ross, who resigned from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in 2022, now faces numerous felony charges in Cobb County.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story