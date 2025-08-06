Former student arrested after entering a Gwinnett middle school with a knife

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A security incident at McConnell Middle School in Gwinnett County was quickly resolved Tuesday morning after a former student entered the building before school hours carrying a knife.

In a letter sent home to parents, the principal said the individual, whose name and age have not been released managed to slip into the school early in the day but was quickly spotted by staff. The person was escorted to the front of the building and taken into custody by Gwinnett County police.

No one was injured, and the principal emphasized that no students or staff were ever threatened during the incident.

It happened on just the second day of the new school year. Authorities have not yet announced what charges the former student may face, or how they gained access to the building.

