Former President Donald Trump visits Chick-fil-A during fundraising stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is in Atlanta Wednesday for a fundraising stop, as part of his run to become president once again, and made a surprise stop at a local Chick-fil-A.

Trump arrived in Atlanta around 11 a.m. and was expected to attend a fundraising luncheon.

While there, our partners at Channel 2 asked Trump about his stance on abortion, a big issue that will be at the center of the presidential race.

Trump said it should be left up to the states.

“Everything we’re doing now is states, it’s states’ rights and what we wanted to do is get it back to the states,” Trump said. “For 53 years, it’s been a fight, and now the states are handling it.”

>> Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far and defends the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Trump also said he’s done more for the people of Atlanta, especially the Black population of Atlanta, than any other president, including President Abraham Lincoln.

©2024 Cox Media Group