Former preschool worker charged after toddler ingests Kratom at Mableton daycare

MABLETON, GA — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former preschool worker after a 2-year-old in her care ingested the herbal supplement kratom at a Mableton daycare.

Police say the child was found unresponsive at the Bright Minds Learning Center on Veterans Memorial Highway and had to be revived with Narcan.

Investigators say Keneesha Floyd admitted to leaving the tablets on a shelf. She is now facing child cruelty charges.

Daycare officials said they were unaware Floyd had brought kratom into the facility. Authorities have not provided an update on the child’s condition.