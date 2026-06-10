Former police officer sentenced to prison, accused of tasing handcuffed detainee

HAPEVILLE, GA — A former metro Atlanta police officer has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after being accused of tasing a handcuffed detainee, officials said.

Authorities said 31-year-old Hapeville police officer Shevoy Brown was also accused of writing a false report to cover up the incident.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said Brown abused his power by violently assaulting a man in custody.

“Brown repeatedly tased the individual while he was handcuffed, including tasing him in the genitals,” Hertzberg said.

The incident occurred in June 2024 after the man was arrested for trespassing, officials said.