Former NFL player hosts inclusive football camp for kids with autism

By WSB Radio News Staff
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — A former NFL player is using his platform to create a more inclusive space for young athletes with autism.

Kenny Philpot Jr., founder of The Coach Philpot Foundation, is hosting a special football camp Sunday aimed at introducing the sport to children on the autism spectrum. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Collins Hill Athletic Association in Lawrenceville.

About 60 children are expected to take part in the camp, which is designed to help them learn the fundamentals of football in a supportive and understanding environment.

“We’re an all-inclusive foundation for young athletes, and we understand the difficulties that some children with autism face, but they still want to have fun,” said Philpot.

The foundation says the goal is to give kids with autism a chance to learn the game and have fun in an inclusive setting.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

