Former member of heavy metal band Mastodon killed in motorcycle accident in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
2015 Rock in Rio - Day 05 RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 25: Brent Hinds from Mastodon performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 25, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images) (Raphael Dias/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — The former lead guitarist of the Atlanta-based heavy metal band Mastodon was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night.

The Fulton County medical examiner identifies the man who died as 51-year-old William Brent Hinds. He co-founded the band in 2000 and was a member of the band until March of this year when they parted ways.

During his time with Mastodon, Hinds and his former bandmates toured with Metallica, Coheed and Cambria, as well as Slayer, Trivium and Lamb of God, among others.

Atlanta police say the crash happened at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard.

A woman driving an SUV failed to yield and struck Hinds, who was riding a Harley Davidson.

Mastodon posted a tribute photo on their official Instagram account.

