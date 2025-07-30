Former manager of Gainesville trucking company charged with embezzling $500K

GAINESVILLE, GA — A former manager of a Gainesville trucking company has been charged with embezzling $500K.

According to police records, from May 2018 through May 2024, Dustin Jarrard, 38, was the operations manager for Tribe Transportation.

Over several years, they say he sent in fraudulent reimbursement requests.

“This case is a clear example of financial fraud fueled by greed,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Jarrard allegedly manipulated internal processes to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars. The FBI is committed to uncovering and stopping this kind of corporate theft.”

In some cases, Jarrard requested reimbursement for drivers who were not actually employed by the company.

“Jarrard allegedly stole more than $500,000 that was intended to help truckers on the road,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said, “We will hold accountable those who abuse their positions of trust and embezzle funds for their personal use.”