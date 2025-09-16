Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to run for Georgia governor as a Democrat

ATLANTA — Georgia’s former Republican Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan announces he is running for governor as a Democrat.

The move comes weeks after Duncan publicly announced he switched parties. Duncan, a well-known critic of President Trump, was kicked out of the Georgia Republican Party earlier this year following his support for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Duncan publicly endorsed Harris during a speech at the Democratic National Convention last year.

“I’m running for governor to put Georgians in the best position to once again love their neighbors, and to make Georgia the frontline of democracy and a backstop against extremism,” Duncan declared in his announcement video released Tuesday morning.

The ex-Republican joins a field of five other Democratic candidates, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, former State Senator Jason Esteves, State Rep. Derrick Jackson and Rev. Olu Brown.