Former KSU football coach Brian Bohannon clarifies claims he ‘stepped down’ from his position

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw State University football team will have a new head football coach when the 2025-2026 football season kicks off after it was reported Brian Bohannon “stepped down” from his position on Sunday.

However, it does not seem as if he agrees with that sentiment.

In a tweet released Sunday evening, Bohannon clarified that he did not step down as head coach of the Owls and he was informed by the athletic director “he was making a change in leadership.”

This morning I was informed directly from AD Overton that he was making a change in leadership. Contrary to what’s been reported, I want to be clear that I did not step down from my position as head football coach at Kennesaw State University.



Since we started the football… — Brian Bohannon (@BohannonBrian) November 11, 2024

“Contrary to what’s been reported, I want to be clear that I did not step down from my position as head football coach at Kennesaw State University,” he wrote.

According to the school’s website, Bohannon began his career in March 2013 and was tasked with building a football team from scratch.

“Bohannon embraced the challenge and quickly turned Kennesaw State into the best five-year start-up program in college football history in 2019 with a 48-15 overall record, two Big South Conference championships, three straight appearances in the FCS Playoffs and four playoff victories.”

Bohannon led Kennesaw State to four FCS Playoff appearances.

The Owls are 1-8 with three games left. It’s the team’s first season in the FBS.

With Bohannon’s departure, a nationwide search will commence immediately to find the Owls’ next head football coach.