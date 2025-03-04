Former Hapeville police officer charged with excessively tasing detainee

ATLANTA — A former Hapeville police officer has been arraigned on charges of using unreasonable force by repeatedly tasing a handcuffed detainee in his holding cell.

Shevoy Brown allegedly tased the detainee at least six times without any legal justification, and then lied on his use-of-force report to attempt to cover it up. He was arrested 3 days later.

“Our local law enforcement partners employ dedicated officers who risk their lives and safety every day to help make our district safer. This indictment alleges conduct by a former officer that runs counter to the culture of professionalism and public service that epitomizes the work performed by police officers in and outside our district,” said Acting United States Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr.

Brown was previously accused of roughing up a teenager while working with Clayton County police.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“People being held under arrest have the right to be treated humanely,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to protect the civil rights of the public and ensure those who abuse their power are held responsible.”

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.