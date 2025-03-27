Former Gwinnett student arrested for secretly recording girls in school restroom

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A 17-year-old former student at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of secretly recording female students inside a school restroom.

Authorities have charged Hongming Mo in connection with at least 13 incidents dating back to October 2024. According to the arrest warrant, Mo is accused of unlawfully entering the girls’ bathroom and filming students without their knowledge or consent. The crimes reportedly occurred while he was still enrolled at the school.

Security experts say the case is deeply troubling. “Generally, that is something that is not common, thank goodness,” said Jesse Hambrick, a law enforcement and security consultant. “He’s victimized young ladies who should have felt safe and secure.”

Stacey Porter, principal consultant at Porter Global Security, emphasized that while schools have increasingly focused on active shooter preparedness, there are other pressing threats that need equal attention. “There is so much going on within the schools that we need to focus more on as well,” he said, adding that student communication is one of the most powerful tools schools have to identify and address issues early.

Gwinnett County Public Schools says restrooms are regularly monitored, but the repeated incidents have raised concerns about surveillance and student safety.

Mo was arrested on Tuesday, March 18, and released the same day after posting bond.