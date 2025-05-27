Crime And Law

Former Gwinnett County employee arrested, accused of redirecting county funds

By Miles Montgomery
James Smith, the Deputy Director of Infrastructure and Operations within the Department of Information Technology. (Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former deputy director in Gwinnett County’s Department of Information Technology faces multiple charges after being accused of redirecting county funds.

On May 15, Gwinnett County Treasury Division officials say they identified “suspicious activity” related to a vendor payment and notified police.

After launching an investigation, police officials say James Smith allegedly “altered financial documents in an attempt to redirect county funds.”

Smith faces Computer Theft, Computer Forgery, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Taking charges. He was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County jail.

The investigation remains active.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!