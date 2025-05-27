Former Gwinnett County employee arrested, accused of redirecting county funds

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former deputy director in Gwinnett County’s Department of Information Technology faces multiple charges after being accused of redirecting county funds.

On May 15, Gwinnett County Treasury Division officials say they identified “suspicious activity” related to a vendor payment and notified police.

After launching an investigation, police officials say James Smith allegedly “altered financial documents in an attempt to redirect county funds.”

Smith faces Computer Theft, Computer Forgery, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Taking charges. He was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County jail.

The investigation remains active.