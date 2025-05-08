Crime And Law

Former Georgia teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student arrested

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
Eduardo Abinadab Landino (Hall County Sheriff's Office)
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia teacher was arrested earlier this week after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship a student.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Eduardo Landino, a 27-year-old math teacher at West Hall Middle School, was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Derreck Booth with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Landino is accused of grooming a female student for sex acts with phone calls, text messages, social media and in person.

“Hall County School District administrators notified a school resource officer at West Hall Middle School of allegations about a teacher at the school,” Booth said.

Landino was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and grooming a child for indecent purposes.

He is currently being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.

