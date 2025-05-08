Former Georgia teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student arrested

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia teacher was arrested earlier this week after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship a student.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Eduardo Landino, a 27-year-old math teacher at West Hall Middle School, was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Derreck Booth with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Landino is accused of grooming a female student for sex acts with phone calls, text messages, social media and in person.

“Hall County School District administrators notified a school resource officer at West Hall Middle School of allegations about a teacher at the school,” Booth said.

Landino was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and grooming a child for indecent purposes.

He is currently being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.