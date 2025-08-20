Former Georgia Police Academy instructor pleads guilty to child molestation

WALTON COUNTY, GA — A former Georgia Police Academy division director has plead guilty to molesting a child.

Samuel “Ray” Ham entered the guilty pleas in Walton County Monday on four counts of child molestation, three counts of sexual battery, and one count of grooming a minor for a sexual offense.

He’s sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole followed by life on probation.

Ham was accused of touching a girl who was under the age of 16 in an inappropriate and sexual manner.

“The hard work of law enforcement and the prosecution team led to the defendant pleading guilty very early in the court process,” Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley said. “I commend their dedication, but nothing is as inspiring as the strength the victim, the family, and the supporters have shown over the last four-plus months.”