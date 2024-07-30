Former GA teacher pleads guilty to catfishing students, posting child porn

MACON, Ga. — A former Georgia high school teacher pleaded guilty to producing and distributing child pornography in federal court Tuesday morning.

Michael Allen Dendy, 33, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Dendy was a teacher at Washington County High School in Sandersville from Aug. 2020 until his arrest in Jan. 2023. He also taught at Griffin High School in Griffin from 2018 to 2020.

According to court documents and statements referenced in court, the Washington County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints in Dec. 2022 about child porn being posted on the social media platform Discord and were informed that several high school students had their images posted there without their knowledge.

Investigators determined that the Discord channel was created by an account later linked to Dendy.

The IP address most frequently used to access that account was tracked to Dendy’s home.

Dendy admitted to using fake Instagram accounts and posing as a young boy or girl to communicate with underage students at the high school where he taught to get naked images of them.

Investigators determined that Dendy never met with any of the children in person.

Between Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2023, Dendy persuaded a 16-year-old to engage in sexually explicit conduct, film it, and share it with him through social media.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison up to a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for the production the production charge and a mandatory minimum of five years in prison up to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the distribution charge.

He also faces a maximum term of supervised release for life and will have to register as a child sex offender once released from prison.

Dendy faces a maximum fine of $250,000 and restitution to victims.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.