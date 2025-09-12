Former Fulton County special prosecutor sues AT&T over release of phone records

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade has filed a federal lawsuit accusing AT&T of negligence after the release of his private phone records in the county’s election interference case.

Wade, who was appointed to help prosecute President Donald Trump and others accused of attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, claims the phone company turned over more than 14,000 records of his calls, texts, and location data to defense attorneys.

According to the suit, the records were produced less than three days after a subpoena was issued by a private investigator working for one of the defendants. Wade’s attorneys argue AT&T knew the subpoena was not tied to a criminal defendant but to a prosecutor, and failed to notify him before releasing the data.

The documents, which revealed details of Wade’s personal life, including his romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis were later leaked online. The lawsuit says the breach not only exposed his private life but also sensitive information about the state’s case, leading to months of threats and hate mail directed at Wade.

The complaint accuses AT&T of “gross negligence” and “reckless disregard” for Wade’s safety and well-being. He is seeking both punitive and monetary damages.

