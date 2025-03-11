Former Falcons player sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for running Ponzi scheme

ATLANTA, GA — A former Atlanta Falcons football player is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to operating a Ponzi scheme.

43-year-old John Leake stole more than $5 million dollars from his victims. He admits lying to them about real estate investments, gold mines in Alaska and Ghana, and other ventures promising high rates of returns on their investments. The justice department says Leake knew these investment opportunities were fake and were made up to trick people into giving him money.

He’s sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and must pay over $5 million dollars in restitution.

Leake played for the Falcons as a linebacker during parts of the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

He also attended Clemson University, playing for the Clemson Tigers.