Former DeKalb teacher, coach indicted for sexual relationship with student

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury has indicted a former DeKalb County teacher and coach accused of having sexual contact with one of his students.

Skeen worked at Lithonia High School at the time of his arrest in March 2022.

On Tuesday, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced Skeen was indicted on two counts of sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree. An arraignment date has not been set.

Police said Skeen met with one of his students twice off campus back in March 2022. Skeen and the student were in his car outside Stonecrest Mall around 11:30 p.m. on March 18 when the girl’s mother caught them, according to Skeen’s arrest warrant.

The student’s mother said she tracked her daughter’s cellphone to the parking lot, where she “observed a vehicle rocking back and forth.”

DeKalb County Schools confirmed that Skeen worked as a paraprofessional at Lithonia High School. The district said officials fully cooperated with the police investigation.

A news release from the district attorney’s office referred to Skeen as a former teacher.



