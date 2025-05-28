Former DeKalb County police officer accused of killing military veteran enters guilty plea

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The former DeKalb County police officer who is accused of fatally shooting a naked, unarmed and mentally ill military veteran 10 years ago has entered a guilty plea to resolve the case.

According to officials, Robert “Chip” Olsen was sentenced to prison for killing Anthony Hill who was naked and unarmed at an apartment complex in Chamblee in March of 2015, officials say.

Hill’s family previously said Hill was a U.S. Air Force veteran who struggled with mental health problems.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston released the following statement on Wednesday saying:

“It has been more than a decade since Anthony Hill’s life was cut tragically short. Defendant Olsen’s guilty plea brings this long, arduous chapter to a close and through it he has finally accepted some responsibility for his actions. I am proud of the work my team has done to secure justice for Anthony Hill and his family. We have stood with them every step of the way and made this difficult decision only after lengthy discussions with Anthony’s family. We hope this plea provides them some peace.”