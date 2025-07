DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A former DeKalb County Jail officer faces charges for an incident involving an inmate.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Martin Douglas faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon.

The sheriff’s office did not release any details about the incident.

Douglas was hired by the agency march of last year.

He has been released on a $20,000 bond.