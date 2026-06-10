Former care home employee charged with elder exploitation

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A former employee of a Coweta County personal care home has been arrested on multiple counts of elder exploitation.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said 63-year-old Ann Williams Cowan was arrested following an investigation into allegations involving residents at Corinth Road Personal Care Home.
Investigators said they believe Cowan co-owned the facility, but she is no longer employed there.
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began after a complaint from a family member of a former resident.
Among the allegations, investigators say Cowan failed to immediately assist a resident after seeing him fall and hit his head.
Authorities also allege she placed medication out of reach of a wheelchair-bound resident.
Investigators further claim Cowan watched and recorded a resident as he fell without helping him.
The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.