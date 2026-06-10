Local

Former care home employee charged with elder exploitation

By Ashley Simmons
Ann Cowan Ann Cowan is currently in the Coweta County jail after being arrested for allegedly abusing elderly people at Corinth Road Personal Care Home in Newnan.
By Ashley Simmons

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A former employee of a Coweta County personal care home has been arrested on multiple counts of elder exploitation.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said 63-year-old Ann Williams Cowan was arrested following an investigation into allegations involving residents at Corinth Road Personal Care Home.

Investigators said they believe Cowan co-owned the facility, but she is no longer employed there.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began after a complaint from a family member of a former resident.

Among the allegations, investigators say Cowan failed to immediately assist a resident after seeing him fall and hit his head.

Authorities also allege she placed medication out of reach of a wheelchair-bound resident.

Investigators further claim Cowan watched and recorded a resident as he fell without helping him.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage