Former Braves player Jorge Soler may be liable for injuries to fan

COBB COUNTY, GA — Former Atlanta Braves World Series hero Jorge Soler may be liable for injuries to a fan during a game in the 2021 Fall Classic.

A woman at the game was hit in the eye by a ball Soler threw into the stands around the fifth inning of a game.

The woman’s attorneys say she suffered multiple fractures that will require long-term medical care.

The Braves argue that Georgia’s “baseball rule” protects them from a lawsuit, and cobb county threw out the lawsuit. The rule states that someone who buys a ticket to a baseball game “voluntarily assumes the risks” and knows there is the “likelihood of wild balls being thrown and landing in the grandstand or other unprotected areas.”

However, the Georgia Court of Appeals has reversed the decision and sent it back to Cobb County.