Former Atlanta police officer will not be charged in church deacon’s death

ATLANTA, GA — Due to citing insufficient evidence, a Fulton County grand jury is not filing charges against a former Atlanta police officer in the death of a church deacon following a traffic stop.

Attorney Mawuli Davis, who represents the Hollman family, issued the following statement:

“This is a profoundly sad day—not only for the Hollman family, but for all who believe in justice. Despite video evidence, the unwavering courage of this family, and the thorough effort by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, the criminal justice system has once again failed to hold law enforcement accountable for the death of a citizen. Deacon Johnny Hollman deserved better. This moment also underscores how far the fight for police accountability in this country has regressed since the uprisings of the summer of 2020. We will continue to stand with the Hollman family, and we call on the citizens of Atlanta to do the same. This is not the end of the fight for justice.” — Attorney Mawuli Davis

Hollman died after he was tased by Officer Kiran Kimbrough in August of 2023 when he refused to sign a traffic citation.

Hollman’s official cause of death was due to cardiac dysrhythmia which was triggered by the Taser.

Officer Kimbrough was fired for violating department policy by making the arrest before a supervisor arrived.