FOREST PARK, Ga. — The cause of a crash that left a metro Atlanta police officer injured on Thursday is under investigation.

Authorities responded to a “severe accident” at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Ash Street in Forest Park.

The Forest Park Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

The identity of the officer who was injured was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.