FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park police are currently responding to an active shooter situation, police confirmed.

Police have not said if anyone has been shot or identified any potential suspect or suspects.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones is at Old Jonesboro Road and Simpson Road, where a section of the road is cordoned off with crime scene tape. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to the incident.

This is a developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group