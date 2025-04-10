Forest Park notifies residents of potential data breach exposure

FOREST PARK, GA — Some residents in Forest Park are being notified that their personal information may have been compromised following a data breach that occurred last summer, city officials announced this week.

According to the City of Forest Park, a network disruption was detected last year, prompting officials to take immediate steps to secure their systems. A third party forensic firm was brought in to investigate the incident. That investigation, which concluded last month, found that a limited amount of personal information may have been accessed by an unauthorized third party.

Potentially exposed information could include Social Security numbers, driver’s license details, birth dates, and other sensitive personal data. However, city officials emphasized that there is no indication the compromised information has been misused.

As a precaution, the city is now mailing letters to affected individuals and is offering complimentary credit monitoring services. In addition, a dedicated call center has been opened to help residents with questions and concerns.

Officials also said they are implementing additional cybersecurity measures to prevent future incidents.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the city’s call center or visit the official Forest Park website for more information.