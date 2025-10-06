Forest Park Fire Department accepting applications for Girls’ Firefighter Camp

FOREST PARK, GA — The Forest Park Fire Department is now accepting applications for its upcoming Girls’ Firefighter Camp, held during fall break week.

Fire Chief Latosha Clemons says the three-day camp, which begins October 14, gives girls a firsthand look at what it takes to become a certified firefighter and paramedic. Participants will learn CPR, ladder climbing, search and rescue, and confined space techniques; along with the importance of teamwork and collaboration.

Clemons notes that women make up only about 4 to 8 percent of the fire service workforce nationwide, and even fewer hold leadership roles. “I’m always inclined to show girls, young girls another career path,” she said.

This marks the department’s third annual Girls’ Firefighter Camp. Applications are being accepted through Wednesday.