Florists say Mother’s Day flowers will cost more this year due to tariffs and supply issues

ATLANTA — As Mother’s Day approaches, consumers may notice a spike in the cost of floral arrangements. Florists across the country and here in Atlanta say tariffs and supply chain disruptions are driving up prices across the industry.

Sherry Moon, owner of Buckhead Wright’s Florist, says the rising costs are impacting everything from the flowers themselves to the supplies needed to arrange them.

“Like my roses come in from Ecuador, and they’ve almost doubled,” Moon said. “Last year’s $100 arrangement is going to be roughly $115 to $125 this year.”

According to the Society of American Florists, tariffs on imported goods are having a significant impact, especially for international flower suppliers. In addition to flowers, prices for floral foam, vases, and shipping have also increased.

While some consumers may consider buying locally, Moon says that’s not always a reliable option. “We do have some growers in the state of Georgia, but most of them are out in California. And with the weather they’ve had out there lately, the crops aren’t growing.”

Moon says the ongoing cost pressures are changing the way florists do business, forcing many to adapt their pricing and sourcing strategies.

Consumers are encouraged to order early and discuss pricing and options with their local florist to get the best value ahead of the holiday.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story