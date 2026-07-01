Florida man sentenced to 110 years for shooting Gwinnett County deputy

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Florida man has been sentenced to 110 years in prison for shooting a Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputy during a 2022 chase.

After deliberating for less than two hours, a Gwinnett County jury found 38-year-old James Edward Perkins guilty on numerous charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer and making terroristic threats.

The charges stem from an incident in June 2022.

Authorities said deputies found Perkins near a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Duluth shopping center. As officers approached, Perkins fled, leading law enforcement on a half-hour chase through the county.

Investigators said Perkins crashed the stolen vehicle, claimed he had a bomb and then opened fire on deputies.

Sgt. Neil Butler was shot and seriously injured but survived.

Perkins was sentenced to 110 years in prison, with 60 years to be served behind bars.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.