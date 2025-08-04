Flood Watch in effect as rain soaks metro Atlanta and parts of north Georgia

ATLANTA — A Flood Watch remains in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for Metro Atlanta and parts of North Georgia, as steady rainfall continues to move through the region. Forecasters say the area will experience scattered showers throughout the day, some of which could be heavy at times.

WSB meteorologist Christina Edwards reports that rainfall will continue through Monday afternoon and evening, with wet weather continuing into Tuesday. Between now and Wednesday morning, the region could see an additional 2.5 to 4 inches of rain.

Along with the heavy downpours, temperatures are running unusually cool for this time of year in August. Highs are only expected to reach 68 degrees Monday, which may set a record low high temperature for the date. According to Channel 2 Action News, the last time Atlanta failed to reach at least 70 degrees in August was August 17, 2013.

Residents are urged to stay weather-aware and monitor local forecasts for updates as conditions evolve.

WSB’s Christina Edwards contributed to this story