GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Within five minutes, Flock license plate readers helped police identify the vehicle used by a Facebook Marketplace robbery suspect and led to her arrest.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Murphy Gas Station in the 3800 block of Buford Drive on Nov. 18 just after 12 p.m.

Police officials say the victim met up with a woman identified as 20-year-old Patrice Saddler Jackson, for a Facebook Marketplace exchange to sell a cell phone.

“During the transaction Jackson retreated to her vehicle with the cell phone without paying the victim. The victim attempted stop Jackson and was ultimately dragged and ran over by Jackson’s vehicle,” police officials said.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Gwinnett County Police identified Jackson’s vehicle and provided the information to surrounding police departments. Jackson was later arrested by Smyrna police.

Jackson was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery.

“We want to remind everyone that Gwinnett Police Department has designated e-commerce exchange spaces available at our headquarters and precincts throughout Gwinnett County. These marked parking spaces provide a public place to meet and are monitored by video surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Gwinnett County police officials said.