Flight attendant sues Delta for February crash landing in Toronto

ATLANTA, GA — A flight attendant is suing Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines for the crash landing in Toronto earlier this year.

In the lawsuit that’s seeking $75M in damages, Vanessa Miles claims she suffered severe injuries, including a fractured shoulder, traumatic brain injury, post-concussion syndrome, and psychological trauma when a Delta Air Lines regional jet overturned on a slippery runway in Toronto.

The flight had departed from Minneapolis on February 17 with 80 passengers and crew on board.

She accuses Delta and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, of cutting corners on safety and is alleging that the airline knowingly assigned an underqualified pilot to the flight, which resulted in the crash landing.

The airlines have not responded to the allegations.