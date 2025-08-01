Local

Flight attendant sues Delta for February crash landing in Toronto

By WSB Radio News Staff
Delta Regional Jet Crash Lands At Toronto Pearson Airport TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 18: A Delta Air Lines plane that crashed and injured at least 18 passengers at Toronto Pearson International Airport is seen on February 18, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. The jet, coming in from Minneapolis, attempted to land amid strong winds and snow, leading to it crashing and landing upside down on the tarmac the day before. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) (Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA — A flight attendant is suing Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines for the crash landing in Toronto earlier this year.

In the lawsuit that’s seeking $75M in damages, Vanessa Miles claims she suffered severe injuries, including a fractured shoulder, traumatic brain injury, post-concussion syndrome, and psychological trauma when a Delta Air Lines regional jet overturned on a slippery runway in Toronto.

The flight had departed from Minneapolis on February 17 with 80 passengers and crew on board.

She accuses Delta and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, of cutting corners on safety and is alleging that the airline knowingly assigned an underqualified pilot to the flight, which resulted in the crash landing.

The airlines have not responded to the allegations.

