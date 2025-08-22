Flash flooding hits Atlanta neighborhoods for second night

ATLANTA — Heavy rains caused flash flooding for the second straight night in parts of metro Atlanta, leaving behind damage and cleanup challenges for residents.

In Atlanta’s Grove Park and Center Hill neighborhoods, floodwaters damaged yards, cars, and homes. Neighbors say they’re now worried about mold and mildew setting in as they begin repairs.

Some residents blame clogged storm drains and debris-filled creeks for making the flooding worse. They say they’ve reported the issues and are waiting to hear back from the Department of Watershed Management.

Families in the area predict they’ll have to miss another day of work to continue cleaning up and filing insurance claims.