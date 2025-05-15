Flags lowered to half-staff for national ‘Peace Officers Memorial Day’ honoring fallen officers

WASHINGTON, DC — Flags are lowered to half-staff at state buildings in Georgia Thursday in honor of police officers killed in the line of duty on this ‘Peace Officers Memorial Day.’ The observance is part of National Police Week.

Seven metro Atlanta officers killed in the line of duty over the past year were honored at a candlelight vigil in Washington, DC this week.

List of officers from Georgia honored this weekend:

Deputy Sheriff Brandon Tyler Cunningham, Paulding County, GA, Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: Saturday, August 17, 2024.

Investigator Taylor Jaimeson Bristow, Carroll County, GA, Sheriff’s Office,

End of Watch: Friday, August 23, 2024.

Deputy Sheriff Eric Anthony Minix, Coweta County, GA, Sheriff’s Office,

End of Watch: Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Trooper Jimmy Cenescar. Georgia State Patrol, End of Watch: Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Police Officer Jeremy R. Labonte, Roswell, GA, Police Department,

End of Watch: Friday, February 7, 2025.

Trooper First Class Chase Winston Redner, Georgia State Patrol, End of Watch: Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Captain Helio Armando Garcia, III, South Fulton, GA, Police Department,

End of Watch: Wednesday, April 16, 2025.