Five Mexican nationals facing charges after major drug bust in DeKalb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Theodore "Teddy" Hertzberg
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A lot of drugs won’t be making it to the streets of metro Atlanta after officials seize one-thousand pounds of meth during two operations in DeKalb County.

Law enforcement officials say five Mexican nationals are in custody and are facing charges for trafficking the drugs which were found inside two residential locations in DeKalb County.

US Attorney Theodore Hertzberg says this bust shows their commitment to cracking down.

“They also showcase the value of collaboration between the DEA and the prosecutors in my office to protect the community from dangerous drugs and to hold poison peddlers accountable,” Hertzberg says.

They believe the five people arrested are members of a drug cartel.

All are facing 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

