Five injured, including officer and two Children, in head-on collision in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A head-on crash involving three vehicles left five people injured early Sunday morning, including a DeKalb County police officer and two children.

The collision occurred on East Ponce de Leon Avenue between Rays Road and Hambrick Road, according to DeKalb County Police.

Police spokesperson Blaine Clark confirmed that officers arrived at the scene to find a head-on collision involving a police vehicle and another car, with a third vehicle also involved.

“A preliminary investigation suggests that one of the drivers attempted to pass another vehicle and crossed into the westbound lane,” Clark said. “That action led to a collision with the officer’s vehicle and another car.”

Among the injured were an 8-year-old, a 13-year-old, two adults, and the officer. All five were transported to local hospitals with varying injuries, but were reported to be in stable condition.

The identities of those involved have not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.