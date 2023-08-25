First person in history to bail a former President out of jail speaks out

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump is out of the Fulton County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

A Lawrenceville company named Foster Bail Bonds, LLC bailed him out of jail Thursday night.

“Surreal. I don’t quite know how I feel yet except it’s surreal,” said Charles Shaw, the CEO of Foster Bail Bonds, LLC.

“It’s a big deal, absolutely,” said Shaw.

Shaw said the booking process for Trump took 14 minutes.

He said defense attorney connections led the former president to his office. Attorneys called to ask if he’d take on the task of bailing him out four or five days before he turned himself in at the sheriff’s office.

Thursday night, Shaw said he was waiting in a room inside the detention center when Trump arrived to get his mug shot and fingerprints taken.

“We had not met previously,” said Shaw.

Shaw said his team has received calls from outsiders thanking him for bailing Trump out of jail. However, he said he had not received calls from critics as of Thursday evening.

“But, I want people to realize, you know, we would give service to anybody in need regardless of their political party, their ideology, you know,” said Shaw. “The process is really what we need to respect. That includes the presumption of innocence, that includes the bail process and hopefully that will enable the rest of the process to take place through the courts.”

©2023 Cox Media Group