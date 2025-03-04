News

First Lady invites mother and sister of Laken Riley to attend President’s address to Congress

By WSB Radio News Staff
Trump President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the National Governors Association dinner and reception in the East Room of the White House Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Washington. (Pool via AP) (Uncredited/AP)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The theme of President Trump’s address tonight to the joint session of Congress will be the “Renewal of the American Dream.”

First Lady Melania Trump has invited a number of guests for tonight’s speech, including Allyson and Lauren Phillips, the mother and sister of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student who was killed while out for a run on the UGA campus last year.

The Laken Riley Act was the first bill signed into law by President Trump in his second term.

WSB Radio will carry the President Trump’s address tonight and the Democratic response beginning at 9 p.m.

