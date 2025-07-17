Local

Firefighters battle massive blaze at southeast Atlanta business overnight

By WSB Radio News Staff
Hundreds of pallets burn at southeast Atlanta businesses overnight
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire at a business on Sawtell Avenue in southeast Atlanta. The property houses two companies involved in manufacturing and refurbishing wooden pallets.

Assistant Fire Chief Derek Hullender described the scale of the fire to Channel 2 Action News, noting, “Stacks of pallets probably 15 to 20 feet high in multiple stacks.” The size of the materials, combined with the spacing of nearby fire hydrants, made the effort challenging. Crews used a ladder truck to attack the flames from above.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!