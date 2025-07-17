Firefighters battle massive blaze at southeast Atlanta business overnight

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire at a business on Sawtell Avenue in southeast Atlanta. The property houses two companies involved in manufacturing and refurbishing wooden pallets.

Assistant Fire Chief Derek Hullender described the scale of the fire to Channel 2 Action News, noting, “Stacks of pallets probably 15 to 20 feet high in multiple stacks.” The size of the materials, combined with the spacing of nearby fire hydrants, made the effort challenging. Crews used a ladder truck to attack the flames from above.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.